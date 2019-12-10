Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Fahim Hersi died in hospital after he was stabbed outside Sheffield Cineworld in September 2018

A man has admitted stabbing another man to death outside a cinema.

Fahim Hersi, 23, died in hospital after being stabbed through the heart outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Don Valley, Sheffield, in September 2018.

Noel Ramsey, 22, was part-way through his trial for murder at Sheffield Crown Court when the judge accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday at the same court.

Layton Morris, 22, who pleaded guilty to assisting an offender will also be sentenced.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Noel Ramsey, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, was also stabbed in the fight

During the trial, the jury heard Mr Hersi and Ramsey, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, were involved in a fight outside the cinema.

Both men had gone to watch a film separately - each with a group of friends, prosecutor David Brooke QC told the court.

He said there was "previous bad feeling" between Ramsey and one of the men in Mr Hersi's group, Osman Jama.

The jury heard Mr Hersi and Mr Jama were outside when "violence broke out in the car park".

During the trial Ramsey denied murder, saying Mr Hersi "ran on to the knife".

Speaking after the guilty plea, acting Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, of South Yorkshire Police, said Ramsey was stabbed in the leg and after his attacker dropped the knife and walked away he was approached by Mr Hersi.

"At this point, Ramsey lashed out with the abandoned knife, stabbing Mr Hersi in the chest, delivering the blow that proved fatal at hospital just a short time later," he said.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Layton Morris pleaded guilty to assisting an offender

Supt Mel Palin said: "This incident was a stark reminder of the tragedy that can result from carrying a knife.

"I want to reassure the public that a great deal of work is taking place in Sheffield to educate and inform our young people about the consequences of knife crime."

