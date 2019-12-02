Image caption Fahim Hersi was stabbed outside Cineworld in Sheffield in September 2018

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the heart as violence erupted outside a cinema complex, a jury heard.

Fahim Hersi died was stabbed outside Cineworld at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield's Lower Don Valley last September.

Mr Hersi was there to watch The Intent 2 with friends, David Brooke QC told Sheffield Crown Court.

Noel Ramsey, 22, of Nottingham Street, Burngreave, Sheffield, denies murder, saying Mr Hersi "ran on to the knife".

Mr Brooke said there was "previous bad feeling" between one of the men in Mr Hersi's group, Osman Jama, and Noel Ramsey.

He said Mr Ramsey was part of another group who were planning to watch the same film that Friday night.

Image caption Noel Ramsey was also stabbed in the fight

The prosecutor told the jury Mr Hersi was waiting outside the cinema with Mr Jama when "violence broke out in the car park in front of the cinema".

"In the course of that violence, Ramsey received a wound to his leg but Fahim Hersi was fatally stabbed and died later that night."

The jury was told Mr Hersi died from a stab wound to his heart.

Mr Brooke told the jury that Mr Ramsey admits he stabbed Mr Hersi but claims he was stabbed first and was acting in self defence.

He said Mr Ramsey's defence is that he picked up the knife after he was attacked and Mr Hersi ran on to it.

The prosecutor said: "The prosecution cannot positively say that Ramsey came to the scene with the knife.

"We accept that it may well be the case that the knife used to fatally stab Mr Hersi had been used first on him by Mr Jama."

The jury was shown CCTV footage taken from cameras around the complex.

A second defendant, Layton Morris, aged 22, of Ferrars Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, denies assisting an offender.

