Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found following a house fire.

The body of Robert Kostucha, 42, from Poland, was discovered at a property in Sackville Road, Sheffield on Saturday morning, South Yorkshire Police said.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are due to take place, the force said.

Two men, aged 35 and 38, and two 19-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released while inquiries continue.

Officers remain in the area and witnesses are being sought. A cordon is in place.

