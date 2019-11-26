Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jamie Cantrill was described by his family as a "doting father"

The family of a man who died when he was hit by a car have said he was a "hard working and doting father".

Jamie Cantrill died at the scene after he was found seriously injured on High Road in Warmsworth, Doncaster, on Friday night.

Police believe the 29-year-old was hit by a car which did not stop.

Three men, from Doncaster, and a woman, from Denaby Main, arrested in connection with his death have been released under investigation.

Mr Cantrill's family said he was "hard working and doting father, partner, son and brother".

In a statement, they added: "Our beautiful Jamie was devastatingly taken from our family in a callous act.

"Words cannot express the pain and devastation we feel right now. Our hearts are broken.

"Jamie was a fun loving, confident, genuine and selfless young man who had so much to live for and touched so many lives."

The family also thanked those who had tried to help Mr Cantrill, who was from Doncaster, after he was found injured in the road.

