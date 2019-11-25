Image copyright Google Image caption The crash took place just before midnight on Friday

Four people have been arrested after a crash in which a 29-year-old man died.

The man was found injured on High Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster, on Friday night. He died at the scene. Police believe he was hit by a car which did not stop.

Two men, 29 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

A man aged 47 and a 21-year-old woman were held on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

They were released under investigation.

Police said the three men arrested were all from Doncaster and the woman was from Denaby Main.

