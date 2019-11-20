Image caption Jodie Whittaker's first full episode as the Doctor was filmed in Sheffield

The cast and crew of a Doctor Who episode that was filmed in Sheffield have accepted honorary doctorates from one of the city's universities.

The opening episode of series 11, The Woman Who Fell to Earth, featured Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor.

Chris Chibnall, showrunner and executive producer on the series, was awarded the honour of Doctor of Arts by Sheffield Hallam University.

He said it was a "massive team effort" and praised the people of Sheffield.

"From the moment we made the decision for the Doctor to fall out of the sky into the streets and homes of Sheffield in 2018, the residents and the city have treated us brilliantly, on screen and off.

Image copyright Sheffield Hallam University Image caption Honorary doctorates were awarded to members of the media and arts community (l-r) Andy Pryor, Matt Strevens, Chris Chibnall and Mandip Gill

"Doctor Who is a massive team effort so it's particularly special that this citation is for the whole cast and crew."

The episode was filmed at various locations across the city and premiered at The Light cinema in Sheffield in September 2018.

Mr Chibnall has also written and produced several other programmes including Broadchurch, Torchwood, Born & Bred and Life on Mars.

Honorary doctorates are also being awarded to other members of the media and arts community, including the Sheffield-born former controller of Radio 1, Matthew Bannister.

He currently presents Radio 4's obituary programme Last Word and his own podcast Folk on Foot, and has presented programmes on the BBC World Service, Radio 5 Live, Radio 2 and Local Radio.

Mr Bannister said: "I am delighted to be awarded such a prestigious degree by Sheffield Hallam University.

"I am proud of my Sheffield roots and well aware of the university's excellent reputation. I look forward to building a relationship with students and staff in the future."

Image caption Bradley Walsh (centre) with fellow companions Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole

