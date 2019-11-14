Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jared O'Mara was elected to Parliament in 2017

Former Labour MP Jared O'Mara will not stand in the general election.

The list of candidates for the Sheffield Hallam constituency was published earlier, but Mr O'Mara's name was not included.

His former office manager, Gareth Arnold, is also absent, despite previously saying he intended to stand.

Mr O'Mara took the seat from former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg and has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018.

His victory over Mr Clegg was one of the shocks of the 2017 general election.

The 37-year-old has been an independent since resigning from Labour following his suspension over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online and revealed by the Guido Fawkes website.

In one post in 2004, Mr O'Mara claimed singer Michelle McManus only won the television talent show Pop Idol "because she was fat".

He has also spoken publicly about having autism, depression, cerebral palsy and anxiety.

In October, he called a former employee "ableist" after she accused him of using ill health to avoid dealing with issues.

An employment tribunal heard he used illness as an "easy excuse".

The candidates declared for the Sheffield Hallam seat are: Elizabeth Aspden - Independent, Olivia Blake - Labour, Laura Gordon - Liberal Democrats, Terence McHale - Brexit Party, Natalie Thomas - Green Party, Michael Virgo - UKIP and Ian Walker - Conservative.

