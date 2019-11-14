LNER delays after trains collide at Leeds depot
- 14 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Commuters are facing major delays after a train derailed in Leeds.
Services between Leeds, Lincoln and Kings Cross are affected after an empty passenger service struck a stationary train at the Neville Hill depot on Thursday night.
Train operator London North Eastern Railway described it as a "low-speed derailment".
No-one was injured but disruption on the network is expected until about 16:00 BST on Friday.
#LNERUpdate - We’re likely to experience some disruption to our train services today due to a derailment within the depot at Leeds. The trains were not in passenger service and no one has been harmed. Please check your journey before you travel. More info: https://t.co/NYzAYJu7WQ— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) November 14, 2019
End of Twitter post by @LNER