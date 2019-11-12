Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Sarah Barrass, 35, and Brandon Machin, 39, had both pleaded guilty to the charges against them

A mum strangled two of her children because she feared social services would take them into care.

Sarah Barrass, along with family member Brandon Machin, 39, murdered Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, in Shiregreen, Sheffield, on 24 May,

The pair had also admitted conspiracy to murder all six of her children, including Tristan and Blake, and five counts of attempted murder.

They are being sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court.

The court heard how Barrass, 35 would regularly tell her children: "I gave you life, I can take it away."

All the surviving children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are under the age of 13.

