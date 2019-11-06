Image copyright Reuters Image caption Oli McBurnie joined the Blades from Swansea in August

Sheffield United's £20m striker Oli McBurnie has appeared in court to face a drink-driving charge.

The Scotland international striker was stopped by West Yorkshire Police in Garforth near Leeds in the early hours of 18 October.

He is accused of being one-and-a-half times over the legal limit.

The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty to one charge of drink-driving at Leeds Magistrates' Court earlier and is due to go on trial on 16 March.

The striker joined the Blades from Swansea in August and has scored one goal in eight Premier League appearances for Sheffield United.

Jeremy Rosenberg, defending, told the court that Mr McBurnie, from Garforth, said he only had one drink before being stopped driving an Audi R8 in Ninelands Lane.

The court heard he recorded 53 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

