Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Alan Westerman was hit by a Land Rover and died at the scene

A 75-year-old pedestrian who was killed when he was hit by a vehicle after it collided with a van has been named by police.

A Land Rover Discovery collided with a Ford Transit van on Melton Road in Sprotbrough at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police believe the Land Rover then hit Alan Westerman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

The 29-year-old driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit.

He has since been released on bail, police said.

