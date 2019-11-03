Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Melton Road at its junction with Park Drive

A 75-year-old pedestrian has died after two vehicles were involved in a collision near Doncaster.

A Land Rover Discovery collided with a Ford Transit van on Melton Road in Sprotbrough at about 16:00 GMT on Saturday.

Police believe the Land Rover then hit the male passerby.

The 29-year-old driver of the Land Rover was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving over the alcohol limit.

The man remains in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said members of the public had helped the injured pedestrian but he had died at the scene.

He has not been named and his family are being supported, officers added.

