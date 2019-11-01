A police officer has been treated in hospital after being attacked by a man carrying a hammer.

The officer was attacked while executing a warrant at a property in Longley Hall Road, Sheffield, at about 11.10 GMT

South Yorkshire Police said the officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries but has since been discharged.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk