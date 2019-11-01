Police officer injured in Sheffield hammer attack
A police officer has been treated in hospital after being attacked by a man carrying a hammer.
The officer was attacked while executing a warrant at a property in Longley Hall Road, Sheffield, at about 11.10 GMT
South Yorkshire Police said the officer was treated in hospital for minor injuries but has since been discharged.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.
