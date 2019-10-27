Image caption Stainforth Bridge over the River Don is closed

Several roads are closed and flood warnings in place in Doncaster after heavy rainfall over the weekend.

The Environment Agency said six warnings were in place along the River Don, meaning flooding is expected and action is required.

South Yorkshire Police said a number of roads had been shut, with people being asked to avoid the area.

Trains between Doncaster and Scunthorpe have also been cancelled due to flooding on the line.

The Environment Agency said the latest recorded level on the Don was 4.73m with usual levels between 0.2m to 3.6m.

Police said officers in Doncaster had been working with partner agencies to ensure the safety of residents and drivers in the east of the borough and they have tweeted roads which are closed.