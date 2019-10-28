Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Nafees Hussain (left) was convicted of murder and Kyle Greenwood was found guilty of manslaughter

Four people have been jailed for their role in the death of man who was attacked in a "targeted and violent" street assault.

John Methley, 39, was found unconscious with head injuries on Midland Road in Rotherham on 4 February.

He was taken to hospital but died six days later.

Nafees Hussain, 20, was found guilty of murder and Kyle Greenwood, 20, was found guilty of manslaughter following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Hussain, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years and Greenwood, of Spa View Road in Sheffield, was sentenced to 11 years.

Adam Khan, 21, of Norwood Road in Sheffield, was also jailed for three years for assisting an offender.

Hana Riaz, 21, also of Spa View Road, pleaded guilty to assisting an offender before the trial and was sentenced to 22 months.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Adam Khan and Hana Riaz were both jailed for assisting an offender

Det Ch Insp James Axe said: "The assault on Mr Methley, which ultimately resulted in his death, was targeted and violent.

"Mr Methley was simply going about his business and was attacked in a completely unprovoked and unjustifiable attack."

In a statement, Mr Methley's father Alan said his son's friends and family would "miss him dearly".

"My son John would never hurt anyone," he said.

"He did not deserve to be killed. He was my best friend, my confidant, my son.

"While my life and that of the people who killed my son continues, I am constantly reminded that John's life will not be returned to him."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.