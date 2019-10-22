Image caption The lorry was driven into the house before the cab was set on fire

A bin lorry was deliberately driven into a house before being set alight by arsonists.

Police said the arson attack on a property in Shirehall Road, Sheffield, on Monday evening was targeted.

The lorry was deliberately reversed into the house, then its cab was set on fire before the arsonists fled.

They left in another vehicle that crashed on Beck Road. Police said the fire did not spread, but two people had been rescued from the property.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Detectives are currently investigating a suspected arson in Sheffield.

"Police believe the incident on Shirehall Road was a targeted act and officers are in the local area carrying out initial inquiries."

Image caption The front of the house was damaged

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.