Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital after being found in Piper Crescent in Sheffield

A fifth person has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed in the chest in Sheffield.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after he was found wounded in Piper Crescent in the Southey area on 21 July.

Callum Ramsey, 18, of Batworth Drive, Sheffield, will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Three men and a teenage boy have previously been charged with Mr Bagshaw's murder.

