A 29-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murdering a nine-week-old boy in South Yorkshire.

The baby died in hospital in December 2018, three days after being admitted with a suspected cardiac arrest from a house in Great Houghton, Barnsley.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of wounding, along with a 28-year-old woman. Both are from Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said it was a "complex case" and both had been bailed pending further inquiries.

The boy was taken to hospital on 30 November in a critical condition, and died on 3 December.

The man was first arrested on suspicion of murder on 5 December, and released pending further inquiries.

Temporary Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: "This is a tragic and extremely complex case.

"My team of officers has been working hard over the last few months to piece together everything we know about what happened in the lead up to the devastating loss of this baby.

"I know this incident had a significant impact on the local community and our thoughts continue to be with those affected."

