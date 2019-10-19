Sheffield trainer festival: Rare vintage shoes on show
Rare and vintage shoes have gone on show at a "trainer festival" in Sheffield.
Steel City Trainer Fest was organised by plumber Simon McNamara for enthusiasts to buy, sell and view vintage trainers.
People could also see work by renovators and people who hand-paint artwork on to the shoes.
New and worn Puma and Nike shoes were on show, with the oldest a pair of Adidas football boots from the 1950s.
Mr McNamara said his favourite was a pair of 1976 black and yellow Adidas Oslo, made in West Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Some vintage and rare trainers were on sale, while personal collections were just for display.
Mr McNamara said even worn pairs of brands like Puma, Adidas, New Balance and Nike could fetch thousands of pounds at auction.
Mr McNamara, from Barnsley, said he put on the one-day event after visiting other trainer conventions around the country and finding them "not exactly right".
He said he started collecting trainers as a hobby in later life because as a child his parents could not afford the shoes he loved.
The Steel City Trainer fest will hopefully become an annual and longer event, Mr McNamara said.
In July, a rare pair of 1972 Nikes were sold for more than £350,000 on eBay and at a convention in Blackburn earlier this month, some people camped outside for four days before the show where 200 pairs of special edition Adidas trainers were to be auctioned for charity.
