Image caption Police said 40 houses within a 100m cordon had been evacuated

Dozens of homes have been evacuated in Sheffield after a "suspicious item" was discovered at a house.

The item was found at a property on Uttley Close in Darnall, leading to 40 homes being evacuated following advice from the Army's bomb squad.

Police said two women from Sheffield had been arrested in connection with the discovery and were in custody.

Ch Supt Stuart Barton said a cordon was in place to allow specialists to complete their work.

Image caption Police vans and the incident response ambulance at the scene

Image caption The arrested women remain in custody

He said: "The suspicious item was found during a search of a property and we are following standard procedures to ensure the safety of the nearby residents and officers at the scene.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to local residents.

"These precautionary measures are in place to ensure safety and we will be in continual contact with those affected until they are able to return to their homes."