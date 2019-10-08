Image caption The bus driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries

A teenage boy has been charged after a bus driver was stabbed in the centre of Sheffield.

Police said the 17-year-old was arrested following a series of incidents on Sunday.

He is due to appear in court on suspicion of robbery, attempted robbery, wounding with intent and affray.

The 40-year-old bus driver was treated in hospital and is currently recovering at home.

He was injured on Arundel Gate at 13:50 BST and was helped by members of the public before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

His employer, First Bus, said they are supporting the driver and his family "at this distressing time".

South Yorkshire Police said the charges of robbery, attempted robbery and affray relate to incidents which took place in the two hours prior to the bus driver being stabbed.

