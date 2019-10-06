Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing was on Arundel Gate in Sheffield on Sunday afternoon

A man has been stabbed twice in the centre of Sheffield and is in a serious condition in hospital.

Police were called to Arundel Gate at 13:50 BST after reports of a 40-year-old man being stabbed once in the back and once in the leg.

South Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The teenager was detained at the scene by members of the public before officers arrived, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Jamie Henderson said: "Thanks to quick-thinking actions of members of the public, the 17-year-old boy was detained at the scene until officers arrived.

"Their brave actions meant that we were able to take control of the situation quickly, get the offender into custody and the victim to hospital. I'd like to thank everyone who assisted.

"At this time, we believe this was an attempted robbery which has escalated and officers are in the area carrying out enquiries to ascertain exactly what happened.

"They will be there for the rest of the afternoon, with increased patrols into the evening for your reassurance."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.