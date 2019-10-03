Image caption The factory's parent company 2 Sisters Food Group described it as "heavily loss-making"

About 600 jobs are at risk at a ready meal factory after its owners began consulting on closure.

The Pennine Foods factory in Sheffield could shut after a review found it was "not sustainable for the long-term".

Parent company 2 Sisters Food Group described it as "heavily loss-making" and said it was "unable to reverse the situation".

Labour MP Clive Betts said he would be meeting with senior executives in a bid to save the factory.

"This will be a bitter blow to the 600 employees and to the whole of the local community where many of them live," he said.

"I'll be exploring and putting on pressure to look at every possible option to save the plant and the peoples' jobs."

Image caption Workers at the factory went on strike in 2016 over contract changes

Mr Betts, the MP for Sheffield South East, said employees had previously taken "cuts in their pay and conditions" to help keep the plant operating.

He said there had also been £38m development work on the factory in the last few years.

Image caption The Pennine Foods factory was purpose built in 1986

The 2 Sisters Food Group said it was consulting with colleagues on proposals, including the potential closure of the site, but it was "committed to exploring the full range of options available to us before any final decisions are made".

"We do not take this decision lightly and fully understand the impact if this proposal goes ahead," a spokesperson said.

"Our primary focus now will be to support our colleagues and their representatives during the consultation process to ensure we reach the best possible outcome for all parties."

Image caption The factory is located in the Beighton area of Sheffield

