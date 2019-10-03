Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital after being found on Piper Crescent in Southey

A third man has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found with stab wounds in a street.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being discovered on Piper Crescent, Sheffield, on 21 July.

Callum Ramsey, 18, of Batworth Drive in Sheffield will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later, police said.

Jervaise Bennett, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have previously been charged with Mr Bagshaw's murder.

