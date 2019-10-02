Image caption Mayor Ros Jones told cabinet colleagues and senior council bosses that austerity "does not appear to be over"

Doncaster Council plans to cut dozens of jobs and millions of pounds from its budget in order to balance the books.

Cabinet members agreed a draft budget which details plans to find £16.8m in savings in the next four years.

It was announced that 80 council jobs would be cut along with 15 in children's services.

Mayor Ros Jones said "difficult choices" had to be made with government funding cut by about 50% since 2010.

"I've said this many times, this is no way to run a country and it puts very difficult pressures on councils like Doncaster to come through with proper plans," she said.

"Austerity still does not appear to be over for people here in Doncaster."

The plans include finding £7.5m worth of savings in 2020-21 and £16.8m in total until March 2023, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The authority will cut vacant posts first before looking at voluntary and compulsory redundancies.

Conisbrough councillor Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, leisure and culture, said Doncaster was third only to Liverpool and Barnsley in the places worst hit by cuts.

"It's been punitive, vindictive and its hit our most vulnerable communities," he said.

"This is Tory austerity in action, this is what it's done to this country and our borough."

