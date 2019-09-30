Toddler grave picture shared 'to end knife crime'

Image copyright Jordan Kissack Image caption The image was shared on Facebook by Lewis Bagshaw's childhood friend

A photograph of a 17-month-old boy shovelling earth into his father's grave has been shared in an attempt to put a stop to violent crime.

Lewis Bagshaw, 21, was stabbed to death in Southey, Sheffield, in July.

His friend Jordan Kissack posted a photo on Facebook of Mr Bagshaw's son Carter putting soil on his coffin as he was buried on 18 September.

Carter's mother Olivia Keeley said she hoped the image "stops just one person from picking up a knife or a gun."

Jervaise Bennett, of Bishopholme Close, Shirecliffe, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with murdering Mr Bagshaw.

Mr Kissack, whose post has been shared hundreds of times, wrote: "Just a little advice for people that carry/use knives and guns. STOP!"

More stories from around Yorkshire

Image copyright Jordan Kissack Image caption Carter Bagshaw shouted out "daddy" at his father's funeral

He said as they played videos of Mr Bagshaw at the wake, Carter shouted out "daddy".

"Let that feeling sink in," he said.

"Think before using a knife, or anything in fact, to take somebody's life.

"RIP my dear friend, and your legacy will live on for Carter to remember every detail about you."

Image caption The 21-year-old was found with stab wounds in Piper Crescent

Ms Keeley said Mr Bagshaw had been focused on looking after Carter and passing his driving test, which was booked for 24 September.

She said: "Life is just completely the total opposite to how it was, it's really empty and lonely, and there is a lot of sadness as well."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.