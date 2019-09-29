Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Windmill Greenway early on Sunday morning

A man died when the car he was driving hit a house in Sheffield.

Police said the crash happened on Windmill Greenway, in the Halfway area of the city, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.

The 25-year-old driver of a Red Audi TT was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The occupants of the house were in at the time, but were not injured, the force said. Officers are appealing for witnesses.

