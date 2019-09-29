Sheffield driver, 25, killed when car hits house
- 29 September 2019
A man died when the car he was driving hit a house in Sheffield.
Police said the crash happened on Windmill Greenway, in the Halfway area of the city, at about 02:30 BST on Sunday.
The 25-year-old driver of a Red Audi TT was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
The occupants of the house were in at the time, but were not injured, the force said. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.