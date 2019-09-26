Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened on Melville Street, close to its junction with High Street

A man who was crushed by a car as he loaded shopping into his boot has died.

Peter Armitage, 75, was next to his Hyundai i10 as the driver of a Vauxhall Astra attempted to park behind him in Wombwell, Barnsley, on 29 June.

"For reasons unknown", South Yorkshire Police said, the other car struck Mr Armitage before hitting a wall and the front door of a house.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died last month, police said.

The force has appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 10:30 BST on Melville Street,

A tribute from Mr Armitage's family said he was a "devoted husband and much-loved father".