Image copyright Google Street View Image caption St Mary's Care home on Thorne Road was rated inadequate by inspectors

A care home has been placed into special measures after a government watchdog uncovered a list of failings.

St Mary's Nursing Home on Thorne Road, Town Moor, Doncaster, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors rated the home's safety and management inadequate while its care, responsiveness and effectiveness requires improvement.

Registered manager Sheila Horrocks declined to comment on the findings.

The commission found seven breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

Inspectors found dirty conditions in some parts of the home and said "people were not always protected by the risk and spread of infection", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Officials noted the sluice rooms needed a deep clean and bed pans and urinals were "worn and stained and required replacing".

Inspectors found fire doors had been "wedged open with items of furniture" which later prompted a visit from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The home can accommodate up to 56 people, but at the time of the inspection 44 people were using the service.

Part of the home offers accommodation and personal care while another section has nursing care for users with dementia.

A CQC spokesman said: "We have identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, person centred care, staffing, safeguarding and leadership and oversight at this inspection."

The home would be kept under review and re-inspected within six months, the spokesman said.

"If the provider has not made enough improvement within this timeframe, this will mean we will begin the process of preventing the provider from operating this service."

