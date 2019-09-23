An elderly man had his late wife's jewellery stolen when burglars targeted their house during her funeral.

Four people broke into the house on Vicar Lane in Woodhouse, Sheffield, searching the lounge and bedroom and stealing her jewellery.

They entered the property by forcing open a back door, and left by climbing over a gate before heading into woods.

The jewellery stolen from the 84-year-old was of "huge sentimental value", police said.

The raid is thought to have taken place sometime between 14:50 and 15:10 BST on Thursday.

PC Jane Marshall, investigating, said: "After what was an already extremely difficult day for the victim and his family, he has come home to be told that his home has been broken into, and his late wife's jewellery stolen.

"The jewellery was of huge sentimental value and he has been left devastated by what has happened."

Police want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious on Thursday, or who has been offered jewellery for sale.

