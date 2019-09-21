Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened at about 12:20 BST on Friday

A teenager and a man have died after their car was in collision with a HGV in Doncaster.

The 17-year-old boy and 66-year-old driver were in a Citroen Dispatch when it crashed on Friday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said it happened on the A635 in Hickleton, near its junction with Red Hill Lane.

The driver of the HGV was not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch.

