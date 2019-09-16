Image copyright PA Media/Tim Goode Image caption Sheffield United Ltd lost a legal action against UTB LLC

A Saudi prince has won a High Court battle over the control of Premier League side Sheffield United.

Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud were locked in a legal battle over their 50-50 ownership of the Blades.

Mr Justice Fancourt ruled Mr McCabe must now sell his stake to Prince Abdullah for £5m.

Mr McCabe, a "life-long" Blades fan, said he was "bitterly disappointed" and was considering an appeal.

The British businessman began working with Prince Abdullah, a grandson of founder of modern Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz, six years ago, but the pair "fell out" in 2017.

The club released a statement saying it was "delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United's future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead".

