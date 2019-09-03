Image caption Clare Mercer said she plans to sue Highways England for corporate manslaughter over her husband's death

The widow of a man killed on a "smart motorway" said she is suing Highways England for corporate manslaughter.

Jason Mercer, 44, died on 7 June on the M1 near Sheffield, where the hard shoulder is now an active lane.

He was involved in a minor collision but when he and the other driver got out to exchange details they were hit by a lorry. Both died at the scene.

His widow, Clare Mercer, said Highways England must reconsider using hard shoulders as live lanes.

The other driver was 22-year-old Alexandru Murgeanu from Mansfield.

Ms Mercer, from Rotherham, said she "fell to the floor" when a police officer told her her husband was dead.

Two months later she is calling on Highways England to outlaw all-lane running and bring back hard shoulders.

"Highways England failed in their duty of care to my husband and several other people and I'm encouraging others to take the same path as me," she said.

"I want the whole [smart motorway] system stopping with immediate effect while independent bodies analyse the facts."

Smart motorways

Jason Mercer and three others have died in the past year between junction 31 and 35 of the M1 where there is no hard shoulder.

Smart motorways were installed to add extra lanes to the busiest motorways to make journeys safer and more reliable.

Sixteen miles of the M1 in South Yorkshire, between Meadowhall and Woodall, have had the hard shoulder replaced every mile or so by a refuge area.

Highways England said overhead gantries advise drivers to move away from a blocked lane.

But vehicles can become stranded in live running lanes if they are not near a refuge area when they have to stop.

Highways England chief highway engineer Mike Wilson said safety was "top priority".

He said the UK's motorways are among the very safest roads in the world, and the latest generation of smart motorways have reduced casualty rates by over 25%.

"We will continue to evaluate all lane running schemes and work closely with all the emergency services to ensure safety is maintained," Highways England said.

"Evidence shows where all-lane running has been introduced, there have been fewer collisions and congestion has reduced despite an increased number of vehicles using them."

A 39-year-old man from Hull was arrested over the collision and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

