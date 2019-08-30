Image copyright NCA Image caption Abid Saddiq, Sharaz Hussain, Aftab Hussain and Masaued Malik were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court

Five men have been jailed for sexually exploiting seven teenage girls in Rotherham more than a decade ago.

The vulnerable girls were targeted and given alcohol and drugs before some were raped by multiple men, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Aftab Hussain, 40, was jailed for 24 years and Abid Saddiq, 38, for 20 years, with the judge calling the latter a "determined sexual predator".

Three others were sentenced over abuse that took place between 1998 and 2002.

Masaued Malik, 35, was jailed for five years; Sharaz Hussain, 35, was jailed for four years and another man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was jailed for 10 years.

The sentencing follows the latest trial to arise out of Operation Stovewood - the massive National Crime Agency investigation into the sexual exploitation of teenagers in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

