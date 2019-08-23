Image caption A petition was handed in at Sheffield Town Hall by members of It's Our City

Campaigners calling for a referendum on the way Sheffield City Council is run have submitted a petition signed by more than 26,000 people.

The It's Our City group wants the authority's current leader model to be replaced with a committee system of decision making.

By law a petition signed by 5% of voters - 20,092 - will trigger a vote.

A council spokesman said if the petition is deemed valid a city-wide vote would take place by May 2020.

Sheffield City Council has 84 elected councillors across 28 wards, but under the current model it is the council leader and nine cabinet members who make decisions on "the most significant issues".

Co-chair of It's Our City Ruth Hubbard said the existing system "places power in the hands of too few".

"We want our city to work for all of us but at the moment it's failing," she said.

"In the current model 74 of 84 elected representatives are formally excluded from the decision-making structure of the council; they play no role in most of the decisions that are made in and about our city.

"That means the vast majority of voters in Sheffield have no voice."

The council now has one month to verify the signatures on the petition before announcing if the campaigners have achieved their target.

James Henderson, Director of Policy, Performance and Communications at Sheffield City Council, said: "If a valid petition is submitted by It's Our City then we are required to hold a referendum on changing the council's governance system.

"Any such referendum must be held on or before the next scheduled local election on 7 May 2020."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.