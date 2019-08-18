Sheffield's brick-tastic Lego tribute to moon landing
- 18 August 2019
Models made with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks are on display in Sheffield to mark the moon landing's 50th anniversary year.
A 6ft 2in (1.9m) model of astronaut Neil Armstrong was built with 81,090 bricks and took two makers 261 hours.
He features along with other astronauts, planets, rockets and space vehicles recreated out of Lego.
The interstellar trail takes visitors on a journey around the city and runs until 30 August.