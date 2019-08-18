Image copyright Sheffield Bid Image caption Two model-makers took 92 hours to construct astronaut Yuri Gagarin from 30,045 bricks

Models made with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks are on display in Sheffield to mark the moon landing's 50th anniversary year.

A 6ft 2in (1.9m) model of astronaut Neil Armstrong was built with 81,090 bricks and took two makers 261 hours.

He features along with other astronauts, planets, rockets and space vehicles recreated out of Lego.

The interstellar trail takes visitors on a journey around the city and runs until 30 August.

Image copyright Sheffield Bid Image caption It took 269 hours and 57,431 bricks to make Apollo 11 Saturn V Rocket model

Image copyright Sheffield Bid Image caption The model of Neil Armstrong can be seen at the Sheffield Bricktropolis event

Image copyright Sheffield Bid Image caption Three model-makers used 17,150 bricks to recreate Planet Earth