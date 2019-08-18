Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield's brick-tastic Lego tribute to moon landing

  • 18 August 2019
One of the models Image copyright Sheffield Bid
Image caption Two model-makers took 92 hours to construct astronaut Yuri Gagarin from 30,045 bricks

Models made with hundreds of thousands of Lego bricks are on display in Sheffield to mark the moon landing's 50th anniversary year.

A 6ft 2in (1.9m) model of astronaut Neil Armstrong was built with 81,090 bricks and took two makers 261 hours.

He features along with other astronauts, planets, rockets and space vehicles recreated out of Lego.

The interstellar trail takes visitors on a journey around the city and runs until 30 August.

Image copyright Sheffield Bid
Image caption It took 269 hours and 57,431 bricks to make Apollo 11 Saturn V Rocket model
Image copyright Sheffield Bid
Image caption The model of Neil Armstrong can be seen at the Sheffield Bricktropolis event
Image copyright Sheffield Bid
Image caption Three model-makers used 17,150 bricks to recreate Planet Earth
Image copyright Sheffield Bid
Image caption This model of the Curiosity Mars Rover is made up of 9,387 bricks

