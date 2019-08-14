Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kavan Brissett, 21, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries

Detectives hunting the suspected killer of a 21-year-old man in Sheffield have no clues about his whereabouts a year on from the murder.

Kavan Brissett died after being stabbed in the chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk on 14 August in 2018.

Police said the main suspect, Ahmed Farrah, also known as Reggie, had links to Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham.

Mr Brissett's family said it had been a year of "complete heartbreak" that would only ease if justice was done.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ahmed Farrah has links to Sheffield, Cardiff and Birmingham, police say

As well as investigations in the UK, police have previously carried out inquiries in Somalia in a bid to trace Mr Farrah, 29.

But acting Det Ch Insp Jude Ashmore said they had no intelligence or information to say specifically where he was.

"We've spoken to his family members, we've appealed to family members if they have any information to please contact us," she said.

"It is an offence to harbour somebody once you know they are wanted for an offence such as this so please make contact with us."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Family said Mr Brissett's death was still very raw

Image caption A memorial has been set up at the place where Mr Brissett collapsed after being stabbed

Mr Brissett's family said: "We are in the middle of our grieving process but perhaps the healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice.

"We ask that any information that anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only could it be vital to their investigation, but it will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos."