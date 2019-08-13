Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The men are seen standing near the crash scene

Two men who may have witnessed a car crashing into an elderly lady, leaving her with fatal injuries, are being sought by police in South Yorkshire.

Celia Jackson, 89, was hit by a Mercedes A160 on Shiregreen Road, Sheffield, at 09:55 BST on 31 July.

The vehicle then hit a parked car on Jenkin Road, before coming to a stop.

Mrs Jackson was taken to hospital but died two days later. Police want to speak to the two men seen on CCTV who were pictured in the area at the time.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Celia Jackson was walking on Shiregreen Road when she was hit by a car

PC Richard Thorley said: "They were seen outside the Late Shopper on Wincobank Avenue when the collision occurred, with one of the men appearing to look towards the scene before the Mercedes drives past them on to Jenkin Road.

"A short time later they are seen to walk past the scene of the collision. I am really keen to speak to these two men and would ask them to get in contact with us straight away."

The driver of the Mercedes, a 54-year-old man, was taken to hospital and arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released while inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

