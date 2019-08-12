Image copyright Brandon Taylor Image caption The crash happened on Staniforth Road in Sheffield on the day that the tram-train service was launched

A man has admitted driving a lorry through a red light before the vehicle hit a £4m tram-train in Sheffield.

The crash happened on Staniforth Road, in October 2018, on the day that the city's tram-train service was launched.

Kevin Hague, 61, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court and admitted driving through a red light.

Hague, of Duncan Street, Rotherham, who allegedly told a colleague he had done it "with style", was fined £250 and given three penalty points.

Prosecutors offered no evidence on a second charge of careless driving.

The tram-trains run on the rail network and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham.

The tram-train involved in the collision had around 80 passengers on board when Hague's lorry hit and derailed it.

A handful of passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver said he went over to Mr Hague after the collision, and that he was talking on his phone to his office.

He told the court he was saying: "If you're going to do it, you might as well do it with style."

In a personal impact statement read to the court the driver of the tram-train said he was thankful he was in one of the new £4m vehicles.

They are built to higher crash-worthiness standards as they also run on Network Rail tracks.

The driver said if the accident involved a normal tram there may well have been serious injuries or fatalities.