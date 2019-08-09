Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Carol Dawson and her son Scott Dawson carried out a "brutal attack" on Gary Dean, prosecutors said

A mother and son have been found guilty of murdering a man in a "brutal attack" after pursuing a vendetta against him for using a footpath over their land.

Carol Dawson, 72, of Stonewood Grove, Barnsley, and Scott Dawson, 41, Allots Court, Barnsley, attacked Gary Dean with an air rifle, rocks and branches on 6 September.

Mr Dean's body was found by a walker next to the Trans Pennine cycle and footpath, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The pair will be sentenced on Monday.

During the five-week trial, the jury heard Mr Dean had regularly used a public footpath for running and other activities across land owned by the defendants

His widow, Caroline, said he was a keen runner who was "quite autistic in his nature" and obsessive about running and trains.

Mrs Dean said the problems with the Dawson family had started to escalate in 2016.

She said she and her husband had been threatened, their house targeted with graffiti and that four youths had broken into their home during the night in June 2017 injuring her husband and leaving her with a broken nose.

A letter had also been sent to the primary school, where she was head teacher, alleging her husband was trying to lure children into the woods and she should not be working with children.

Mrs Dean told the jury nothing was found to support the accusation and her husband had never been arrested for anything relating to children.

The court heard the defendants had complained to the police about Mr Dean.

They claimed he was damaging their property and secured a restraining order against him.

Mr Dean was found dead in a ditch on 6 September.

Prosecutors said he had been shot in the back with an air rifle and beaten with rocks and branches in a "brutal attack".

The defendants had planned to return later that day to dispose of Mr Dean's body with a digger, the court heard.

However, his body was found by a walker alerted by the sound of his mobile phone ringing.

