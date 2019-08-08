Biker escort for Shiregreen brothers' funeral
Hundreds of bikers have led the cortege ahead of the funeral of two brothers who died following an incident at a house in Sheffield.
A service to remember Tristan and Blake Barrass, aged 13 and 14, was held at Grenoside Crematorium on Thursday.
Some 300 motorbikes led the hearse into the grounds along with two Lamborghini sports cars.
The boys' mother Sarah Barrass is due to go on trial along with Brandon Machin charged with murdering the boys.
The family said both boys had an interest in bikes and cars.
Police were called to a semi-detached house in the Shiregreen area in May.
Detectives have given no indication about the nature of the incident, but have confirmed it was confined to one property and was not a shooting.
Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin are in custody and neither was at the funeral service.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk