Image copyright PA Media Image caption PC Liam Stewart insists he was acting in self-defence

A police officer had "no excuse" for hitting a football fan before a match, a court has heard.

PC Liam Stewart, 33, is accused of punching Louis McAndrew, 18, in the Hillsborough area of Sheffield on 8 August 2017.

He is accused of pushing the Chesterfield supporter up against shop shutters and punching him three times.

PC Stewart, of Hoyland, Barnsley, denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Mr McAndrew previously told at Leeds Crown Court the South Yorkshire Police officer had grabbed him by the throat and he was struggling to breathe.

He also said his nose had been broken in the incident before Chesterfield's away match against Sheffield Wednesday.

In his closing speech, prosecutor Ian Brook said PC Stewart's behaviour amounted to "totally improper police conduct".

"PC Stewart had no excuse at all to use that amount of force against this young man," he said.

Mr Brook also told jurors the defence's argument that the officer had acted in self-defence was false.

He also rejected the suggestion in the trial that Mr McAndrew had been a member of a group of football hooligans and said the idea was a "red herring".

Image copyright Google Image caption The Chesterfield fans were drinking in the Hillsborough Tap when police were called

The incident took place near Hillsborough Corner after Mr McAndrew and some friends had been given section 35 notices preventing them from attending the match by PC Stewart and colleagues.

Mr Brook said: "This power seems to be quite draconian - the police literally can take you off the streets."

He told the court how PC Stewart said Mr McAndrew had been "goading" people inside the Hillsborough Tap pub, which is for home fans, prior to the notice being given and said he had been looking for a fight.

But Mr Brook said: "We say that it is most unlikely that he has done that - we would say inherently improbable."

The trial continues.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.