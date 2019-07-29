Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Nadeem Qureshi's body was discovered at about 19:15 BST on Station Road in Deepcar

Three men have been arrested after a man was found dead in an area of Sheffield.

The body of Nadeem Qureshi, 40, from Manchester, was discovered on Station Road in Deepcar on Wednesday evening. He died from multiple injuries.

The men, aged 18, 23 and 34, all from Sheffield, were detained on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, aged 30 and 48, arrested on suspicion of the same offence last week, have since been released on bail.

The 23-year-old has also been bailed while the 34-year-old and 18-year-old remain in custody.

South Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact the force or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.