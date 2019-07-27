Image caption Jared O'Mara has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018

Jared O'Mara, the Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam, has said he is to resign as a Member of Parliament.

Mr O'Mara said he will step down in September, following Parliament's summer recess.

The MP said: "Let everyone be assured that I will be tendering my resignation via the official parliamentary procedure as soon as term restarts."

"I reiterate my apology to my constituents, the people of Sheffield and the people of the UK as whole."

Mr O'Mara had said he planned to take time out from his official duties to deal with "mental health and personal issues".

He was previously accused of treating his constituents with "inexcusable contempt" by his former press chief Gareth Arnold.

Mr O'Mara was elected as the Labour MP for the constituency in May 2017, ousting former deputy PM Nick Clegg.

He now sits as an independent MP having quit Labour in 2018 after he was suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.