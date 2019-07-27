Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw died in hospital at about 23:00 BST on Sunday

A 16-year-old boy and a 39-year-old man have been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

The teenager, who cannot be named, and Scott Winter, of Southey Avenue, will appear before magistrates in connection with the death of Lewis Bagshaw, 21.

Police were called to Piper Crescent in Southey at about 22:15 BST on Sunday after receiving reports a man had been stabbed in the chest.

Mr Bagshaw was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Mr Winter and the teenage boy are due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

A 24-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation.

Det Ch Insp Jade Brice, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "This was a targeted attack, so I would like to reassure the community that we will continue to investigate and take positive action to bring all those involved to justice."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.