Image caption Jared O'Mara has been an independent MP since resigning from Labour in 2018

An MP has said he plans to take time out from his official duties to deal with "mental health and personal issues".

Jared O'Mara was accused of treating his constituents with "inexcusable contempt" by his former press chief.

Mr O'Mara was criticised in a flurry of tweets by Gareth Arnold on Tuesday.

The Sheffield Hallam MP apologised to "friends, family and constituents" and said he was seeking treatment, and will issue another statement in due course.

He said: "I want to become a better person again; like I was. I feel I've become unrecognisable and I want to make amends.

"I need treatment for my mental health and rest first though."

In one of a series of critical comments posted on Mr O'Mara's Twitter account, Mr Arnold said: "Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you.

"You have wasted opportunities which people dare not to even dream of."

Mr O'Mara, 37, was elected as the Labour MP for the constituency in May 2017, ousting former deputy PM Nick Clegg.

But he now sits as an independent MP after quitting Labour 2018 after he was suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments posted online.

