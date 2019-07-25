Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Lewis Bagshaw was found with stab wounds on Piper Crescent in Sheffield

A teenager and a man have been arrested over a fatal stabbing in Sheffield.

The 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of murder while a 24-year-old man is in custody suspected of assault, following Lewis Bagshaw's death.

Mr Bagshaw, 21, died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest on Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city, at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.

A man, 39, who was earlier arrested on suspicion of his murder remains in custody.

South Yorkshire Police was granted a warrant of further detention for the 39-year-old suspect on Wednesday.

