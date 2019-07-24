Sheffield stabbing: Victim named as Lewis Bagshaw
- 24 July 2019
A man who was stabbed to death in Sheffield has been named by police as Lewis Bagshaw.
The 21-year-old was found with stab wounds to the chest on Piper Crescent, in the Southey area of the city at about 22:15 BST on Sunday.
South Yorkshire Police said he was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
