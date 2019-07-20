Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Fahim Hersi died after being stabbed outside Cineworld in Sheffield last September

A man has been charged with murder over a stabbing outside a cinema in Sheffield last year.

Noel Ramsay-Divers, 22, of Nottingham Street, Sheffield is due to appear before magistrates on Tuesday.

He is accused of killing Fahim Hersi, 22, who was stabbed in the chest outside Cineworld on 21 September.

Layton Morris, 22, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield, will also appear in court charged with assisting an offender.

South Yorkshire Police said a woman and three men who were arrested on suspicion of murder had been released without charge.

A 22-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released from the investigation with no further action to be taken.