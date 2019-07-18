Image copyright Geograph/Richard Vince Image caption Travellers in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and part of the Derbyshire Dales will be affected

Hundreds of bus drivers in South Yorkshire are set to go on strike after pay talks broke down.

Around 900 drivers will stage the walk outs over the summer, according to the union Unite.

First South Yorkshire bosses said they were "extremely disappointed" with the development.

Unite said it had hoped fresh talks would have brought an improved offer, but drivers will now strike on 27 July and 3 August.

Regional officer Phil Bown said: "Unfortunately, the company came up with a pitiful new offer that could be measured in a few pence an hour following on from the one our members rejected this week."

Drivers had already rejected one offer by a three-to-one majority, but Mr Bown said the union was still open to fresh talks.

Managing director Garry Birmingham said: "We're extremely disappointed that we have been unable to agree a way forward to avoid strike action."

The company is working on contingency plans to establish what service it will be able to provide, he added.

Services in Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and part of the Derbyshire Dales will be affected.

